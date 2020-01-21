KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 37,983 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,983 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises about 1.4% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $57,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,299,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cfra started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.76. 20,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,623. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.91 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.83.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

