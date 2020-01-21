KAMES CAPITAL plc Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after buying an additional 1,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,833,000 after buying an additional 186,356 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, hitting $222.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,514,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average is $184.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TH Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

