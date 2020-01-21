KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 6,046 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.32% of Two Harbors Investment worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

TWO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,054. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

