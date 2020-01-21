KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $26.80 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.28% of Universal Display worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,876,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,620. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $92.89 and a one year high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.87.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

