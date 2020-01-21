KAMES CAPITAL plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $874,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

