KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires New Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $122.20. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,987 shares of company stock worth $2,159,308 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

