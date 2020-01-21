KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 314 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 38.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,483.87. 1,108,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,373.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,257.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,480.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,454.26.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

