JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Position Cut by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,075 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBJP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. 928,095 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5657 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

