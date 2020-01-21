Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 5,382 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $346,394,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 203.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 981,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657,624 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,645,000 after purchasing an additional 633,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,223 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,979. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $133.60 and a 1 year high of $169.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average is $155.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

