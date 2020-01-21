Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $61.46 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $61,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.51. 911,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,125. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $80.57 and a 12 month high of $94.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

