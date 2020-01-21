Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $13.77 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,738. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

