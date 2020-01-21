Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 192,303 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $567,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. 14,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,917. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.