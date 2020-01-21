Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,995 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.50% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $150,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after buying an additional 8,271,920 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,116,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,684,000 after buying an additional 904,253 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 514,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after buying an additional 107,537 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 373,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

