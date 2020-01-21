JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 4,033 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 541,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,878. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

