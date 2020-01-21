JMG Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 164,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.13. 890,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,111. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $79.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.