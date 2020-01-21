JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,572. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

