Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €124.00 Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €124.00 ($144.19) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €131.32 ($152.70).

Shares of ETR CON traded down €2.02 ($2.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €111.22 ($129.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 12 month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

