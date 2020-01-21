Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $83,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. 7,368,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,862,072. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

