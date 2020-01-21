Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 28,254 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.29% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $49,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 115,656 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0691 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.