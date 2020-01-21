Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 152,996 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,996 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MBS ETF worth $61,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after acquiring an additional 833,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after acquiring an additional 667,106 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,918,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,395,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,994. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $108.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

