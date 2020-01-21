Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,887 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $114,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 139,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.