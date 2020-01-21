Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $153.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $153,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after acquiring an additional 527,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,082 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,879 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.