Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $43,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.0% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.22.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.39. 1,241,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,249. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

