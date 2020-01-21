Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,781 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $69,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.62. 9,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $183.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

