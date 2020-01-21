Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 26,173 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,173 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.82. 8,317,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,210,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

