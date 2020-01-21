Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

NYSE GS traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.01 and a 200 day moving average of $216.09. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.