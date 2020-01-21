Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 11,406 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $27,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,647,000 after buying an additional 1,086,135 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.57. 807,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,431,654. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

