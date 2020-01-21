Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 55,202 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in BP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of BP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. 3,978,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

