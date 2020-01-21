Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2,821.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,864 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after buying an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,852,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,688,000 after purchasing an additional 457,104 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 401.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 381,000 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 369,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. 103,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

