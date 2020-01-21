Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.94, 2,446,478 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 938,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $45.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 675.03% and a negative net margin of 771.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.