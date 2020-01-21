Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

