J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.87

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.87 and last traded at $103.51, with a volume of 164570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.42.

JCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

About J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

