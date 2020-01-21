J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.87

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.87 and last traded at $103.51, with a volume of 164570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.42.
JCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.
The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83.
In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.
About J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
