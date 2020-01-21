ISHS V/SHS USD (LON:SPOL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ISHS V/SHS USD (LON:SPOL) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,495.40 ($19.67) and last traded at GBX 1,501.70 ($19.75), approximately 4,099 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,513 ($19.90).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,476.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,547.57.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ISHS V/SHS USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHS V/SHS USD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.