iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 12-Month High at $248.02

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $248.02 and last traded at $248.02, with a volume of 2192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $653,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

