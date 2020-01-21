iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.36. 85,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,933. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.83 and a 12-month high of $200.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.