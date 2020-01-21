iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Cut by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 107,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.19. 14,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,933. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.83 and a 12-month high of $200.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

