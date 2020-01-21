iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

IVE traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 673,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,275. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.89 and a twelve month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

