iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,316,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.82. 949,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,431,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

