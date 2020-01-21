iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s 8th Largest Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,725,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.14. The stock had a trading volume of 61,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,965. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.17 and a 12-month high of $138.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average is $130.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

