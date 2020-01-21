iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.47. 2,286,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $136.40 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

