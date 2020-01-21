iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $185.00

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $185.00 and last traded at $184.89, with a volume of 50963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

