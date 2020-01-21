iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.45. 306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,908. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $97.35 and a one year high of $124.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.76.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

