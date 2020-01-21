iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.59

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.59 and last traded at $124.59, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

