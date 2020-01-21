iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $951,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after buying an additional 355,964 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,238,000 after purchasing an additional 324,348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,164 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,786,000.

EFV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. 448,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

