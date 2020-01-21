iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 113.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,951 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

