iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.37. 2,661,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

