Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 3,175 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.86. 70,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,965. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.17 and a 12 month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

