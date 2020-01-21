Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,520 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. 218,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,275. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Short Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

