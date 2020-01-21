Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 301.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 1,804,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $1,768,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 212.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 252,035 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 105.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 99,447 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

AGRO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 163,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Adecoagro SA has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.31 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

