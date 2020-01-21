Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Michael J. Evanisko Sells 6,250 Shares

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IQV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.85. 949,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 16,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

